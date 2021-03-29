<br><p>Joseph Quentin \u201cJoe\u201d Kisner, age 91 years, a resident of the Limestone Road Community, St. George, WV, departed this life Thursday, March 25, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>He was born Friday, July 12, 1929 at Limestone Mt., St. George, WV, a son of the late Truman W. and Lunda Harriett White Kisner.\u00a0 On November 13, 1967 at Oakland, MD, he was married to the former Virginia\u00a0Faye Pennington, who survives.<\/p>\n<p>Also surviving are one son,\u00a0Mark A. Kisner and wife Mary of Decatur, Alabama; twin daughters,\u00a0Joan and JoAnn, both of Maryland; one brother, Gerald T. Kisner of Putnam Co.; one grandson, Finley Kisner.<\/p>\n<p>Preceding him in death are three brothers, Theodore, Wilfred and David Kisner; three sisters, Edith Auvil, Leah Smith and Betty Charmin.<\/p>\n<p>He attended the one room school at Limestone and a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1947.\u00a0 He was a Veteran of the United States Army and Army reserves, working in Baltimore, MD, before and after his army duty.\u00a0 After moving back to Parsons, WV, he was a farmer on the farm he was born and raised.\u00a0 He was an Insurance Agent for Reserve Life Insurance Company and belonged to ASCS with the United States Department of Agriculture.\u00a0 He was a member of the V.F.W. of Terra Alta and a member of the Methodist Church at Limestone.\u00a0 During his spare time, Joe enjoyed leather craftwork.<\/p>\n<p>Mr. Kisner\u2019s request for cremation was honored and a memorial service will be held at a later date.\u00a0 The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Joseph Quentin \u201cJoe\u201d Kisner. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; <a href="http:\/\/www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com">www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com<\/a><\/p>\r\n