<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-100x100.jpg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-12952 alignright" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2020\/12\/Obit1.jpg 1024w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Jose Larenzo Justice, 29, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on August 5, 2021.\u00a0 He was born March 12, 1992, in Stuart, Virginia, to Samantha Kay Osland Sanchez. He had worked for Triad Loading Company.\u00a0 He loved his family, friends, the outdoors, hiking, the Carolina Panthers, and Boston Celtics.<\/p>\n<p>He was preceded in death by a special nephew, Diego Aparicio and grandparents, Daniel and Lucy Spencer.<\/p>\n<p>He is survived by in addition to his mother; his step-father, Jacobo Sanchez; his sister, Keshia Aparicio (Alejandro); brother, Daniel Salinas; and special nieces, Eva, Emma, and Alexa Aparicio.<\/p>\n<p>His funeral service will be in Wright Funeral Service Chapel on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Neil Pressley officiating the service.\u00a0 The family will receive friends for one-half hour prior to the service.\u00a0 Interment will follow in the Fairhaven Memorial Park.<\/p>\n<p>Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at <a href="http:\/\/www.wrightfuneralservices.net\/">www.wrightfuneralservices.net<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>