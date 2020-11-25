The holiday season is upon us and it is a very special to celebrate those in our life. Even though this year has been very challenging, WV Caring have its Light up a Life celebration in a socially distanced way. Instead of the trees and tree lighting ceremonies, “your tree will become our tree” this year. You will still be able remember loved ones who have passed, honor those living and those who might be spending their holidays alone. All ornaments will be mailed directly to you or those you have gifted that could use a little “light” in their life. Light up a Life begins now and will run throughout the holidays.

For the past 37 years, the Light up a Life campaign is one of WV Caring’s traditions to raise money for the non-profit hospice organization’s patient care fund that makes care possible for people who have life-limiting illnesses but are unable to pay for services.

“Light up a Life is a tradition and it’s one of WV Caring’s biggest fund raisers of the year. It’s the perfect way to celebrate one’s life and give back to support another. By supporting Light up a Life, you are paying end-of-life care forward making a huge difference in the lives of your families, friends and neighbors. As always, 100% of the proceeds stay locally in our communities to help patients and families receive the expert care we provide, and they deserve,” said Cynthia Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs.

This year we are featuring a hand-made elegant, porcelain ornament. It is a hollow-cast, boughs of holly with a candle that glows when a mini-light is placed inside. The porcelain ornament is $35 and as always, we have our classic glass heart ornament for $20. All ornaments will be mailed to your loved ones on your list. In addition, there will be a tribute wall on the website that will include the names that are honored.

If you do not want to place an order, donations are welcomed. All proceeds benefit, WV Caring, the non-profit, hospice serving North Central West Virginia since 1983. Online ordering is available at wvcaring.org . Brochures are available for regular mail ordering.

If you have any questions, please call Kim Riley at 304-864-0884 ext. 206 or email her at: kriley@wvcaring.org.