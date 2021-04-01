Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to ‘win the future’
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden outlined a huge $2.3...
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and ALAN FRAM Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken...
By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned...
By JIM SALTER Associated Press To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched George Floyd's body go still were regular people...
By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the...
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective...