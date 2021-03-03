<div><p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%"><img class="wp-image-61017 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Jody-Campbell.jpg" alt="" width="259" height="308" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Jody-Campbell.jpg 449w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Jody-Campbell-252x300.jpg 252w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/obit-Jody-Campbell-300x357.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 259px) 100vw, 259px">Ronceverte<\/span><\/b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">-Jody A. Campbell, 61, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">He was born Mar. 17, 1959, at Ronceverte, a son of the late Anna Alberta Campbell Mabe and the late Margie Furry, an aunt who raised him.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Jody was a self-employed carpenter and a fire fighter. He attended Ronceverte Baptist Church when able to do so and was a longtime fire fighter and former Chief of the Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid coon hunter and loved training dogs for hunting.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Margie and uncles, Terry and Delbert Campbell.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Campbell; his children, Christine \u201cChrissy\u201d Campbell-Butler (Matthew) of Frankford, Sara Campbell (Cody Tucker), Matt Campbell (Lana) and Mike Campbell (Misty) all of Ronceverte; he also had other special children he loved as his own; grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Ceara, Ryan, Jakob, David, Ethan and Adam; other special grandchildren he loved; great-grandchildren, Aubree, McKinlee, Jayce and Riley; sisters, Christie Szakacs (Ernie) of Bluefield, VA, Maria Tabor (Cecil) of East Bend, NC, Jennifer Collins (Tommy) of Pembroke, VA, Jackie Defibaugh (Wayne) and Janet Campbell, all of Ronceverte; brothers, Wayne Mabe (Chris) of Rock, WV, Mark Campbell of Ronceverte and Dale Campbell (Teresa) of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Velma Walton, Drema Mills (Johnny), Buford Campbell (Regina), Rita Campbell and Dreama Campbell.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Ronceverte Baptist Church with his uncle, Pastor Buford Campbell and Speaker Craig Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Ronceverte.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Ronceverte Baptist Church in Ronceverte.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 35 Ronceverte WV 24970 in his memory.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/span><\/p><\/div>