Jo Betty Pritchard McClintock, age 88, of Lebanon, Tennessee, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

A graveside service to celebrate her full and wonderful life will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, Tennessee, with Elder Danny Tomlinson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cumberland University.