by Sierra Marling, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Business and education leaders from across West Virginia gathered at the Education Alliance’s 2025 West Virginia Education Summit, held at the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences

of West Virginia in Charleston, to spotlight the power of partnership — and they got a lesson

in it from one of their own.

Actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Garner, who grew up in Charleston and graduated from George Washington High School, headlined the summit with a keynote that blended personal history, public advocacy and a call to invest in children. Her message — rooted in her upbringing and reinforced by her national advocacy work — emphasized the importance of community and sustained collaboration.

Being a good partner

When discussing what it means to be a good community partner, Garner, 53, went back to the beginning.

Her philanthropic journey is deeply rooted in her upbringing in Charleston, where she often saw her mother, a schoolteacher, working to help others in their community.

“And she expected the community to help her back,” Garner said.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/jennifer-garner-headlines-education-summit-advocates-service-to-your-community/article_c4dff7ea-6d0e-4a5d-899e-1a06d097442d.html