By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN — The Jefferson County Commission announced closure on buildings for their new government and judicial complex last week. After closing ahead of schedule, the commission could begin hosting meetings in the new building by the end of the summer.

The Commission first announced plans to purchase the former American Public University System buildings in November 2024. For many years, Jefferson County government officials and staff have brainstormed ways to provide the public with better access while dealing with limited space and aging infrastructure. They considered building a completely new government building themselves, but after seeing an opportunity to buy the building at 393 North Lawrence Street, which would help them save money and still provide better services to the community, the county decided to go for it.

Since then, the county has also made an agreement to purchase 330 North George Street to renovate into a new judicial complex. The Commission officially closed on both buildings this past week, purchasing the buildings for $23.5 million. The original planned date for closing was July 7. The Commission’s next steps are to finalize build-out plans, relocate departments and courts and make a plan regarding the current Charles Town buildings.

