<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-29033 alignleft" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Janet-Marie-Tanner-300x256.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="256" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Janet-Marie-Tanner-300x256.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Janet-Marie-Tanner-600x513.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Janet-Marie-Tanner.jpg 634w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Janet Marie Tanner, 79, of Nebo, passed away March 2, 2021 at Roane General Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born February 22, 1942 at Floe, a daughter of the late Roma and Reva Knotts Gibson.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert \u201cBob\u201d Gibson; infant brother, Eugene Gibson; and infant sister, Mabel Jean Gibson.<\/p>\n<p>She was a Christian, and visited many local churches with her husband, the Rev. Dewey L. Tanner, who survives. Janet enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and living life to its fullest.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her sons, Rick Tanner (Pam) of Nebo, Randy Tanner (Diane) of Arnoldsburg, Tim Tanner (Christina) of Sutton, Scott Tanner (Shelly) of Scott Depot; and a sister, Joann Cadwell of Servia. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a nephew, and several nieces.<\/p>\n<p>Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family, with burial following in the Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, Nebo. There will be no public visitation.<\/p>\n<p>Arrangements are in the care of John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.<\/p>\n<p>Condolences may be expressed online at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com.<\/p><\/div>