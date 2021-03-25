<div><p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">On Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021, Jane Wilkinson Spicer passed away at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, after a fight against pancreatic cancer.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Born Dec. 13, 1945, in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Randolph Natili Wilkinson, II, and Marjorie Tice Henderson.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">She was preceded in death by her brother, Randolph Natili Wilkinson, III; and her second husband, Frank L. Spicer.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">She is survived by her first husband, Robert J. Front (Billye); her daughter, Jennifer Front Sams (Roger); her grandchildren, Brenna and Evan Shafer; and her step-daughters, Sarah Spicer Anway (William), and Catherine Spicer.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">A memorial service was held Friday, Mar. 26, at St. Catherine\u2019s Catholic Church in Ronceverte.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV, 24901.<\/span><\/p><\/div>