James L. Knotts, 71, of Meadow Bridge, went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2020, due to health complications.

He is survived by his brother, Ray Knotts (Sandy) of French Creek; sons, James Knotts (Michelle) of Bickmore and Terry Knotts (April) of Procious; three granchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Leo and Lucy Knotts of Ivydale, and brother, Howard Knotts of Ivydale.

James was an Air Force Veteran, an employee of Black Rock Constr., M&H Concrete Structures, and owner of Clay Lumber and Supply before retiring to Meadow Bridge.

He was an active member of Faith Baptist Church of Rupert. He loved to garden, hunt, and fish.

A private graveside service with immediate family was Sunday, December 20, 2020.