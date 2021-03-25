<div><p><img class="size-full wp-image-29157 alignleft" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/James-Jim-Perdue.jpg" alt="" width="198" height="162">James Ellis \u201cJim\u201d Perdue went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021.\u00a0\u00a0His days were spent with family, friends, and music until the last.\u00a0\u00a0Jim never met a stranger and his generous heart and teasing nature brought joy to so many.\u00a0\u00a0He was ushered into heaven by many loved ones that had passed before him.<\/p>\n<p>Jim faithfully attended Unity Gospel Tabernacle at Stinson, West Virginia, and shared his love of music with school children at Clay County Middle School.<\/p>\n<p>He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne, of fifty-six years, son Eric (Vicky Vance), daughter Kara (Brett Stover), daughter Julia (George Wilkinson) and multiple grand and great-grandchildren, sister Betty McCart, sister Dean George, brother Bill, and sister Carol Fluhr plus a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.<\/p>\n<p>A graveside service was held at Ovapa Church of God Cemetery on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.\u00a0\u00a0We will be celebrating his life the way he would have wanted with music and food following the services.\u00a0\u00a0Please bring a musical instrument and a chair, if you are so inclined.<\/p>\n<p>In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Clay County Middle School music program to continue Dad\u2019s legacy and love of music.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>