<div><p class="western"><img class="size-medium wp-image-57301 alignleft" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E-169x300.jpg" alt="" width="169" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E-169x300.jpg 169w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E-578x1024.jpg 578w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E-768x1360.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E-867x1536.jpg 867w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E-600x1063.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E-750x1329.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Harrison_James-E.jpg 1028w" sizes="(max-width: 169px) 100vw, 169px">James Edward Harrison, 59, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021.<\/p>\n<p class="western">He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Viola Harrison, and sisters, Mary Lee and Betty Hawkins.<\/p>\n<p class="western">James is survived by his lifelong soulmate, Jackie Bocook; daughter and husband, Sherry and Gary Hill; granddaughters, Heather and Sarah Callahan; brothers and their wives, Paul and Millie Harrison, and John and Norma Harrison; sisters, Barbara Morris, Vickie Wymer, and Joann Dunbar; multiple nieces and nephews; and his beloved duck, \u201cChopper.\u201d<\/p>\n<p class="western">Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Arrangements were entrusted to Oakey\u2019s Funeral Service \u2013 North Chapel, Roanoke, 362-1237. Online condolences may be shared with the family at <a href="http:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.oakeys.com&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNGHJr9hVleIUcnaVKRcmxdON8pLjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">www.oakeys.com<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>