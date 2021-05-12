Jewell Webb
Jewell M. Webb, 90, of Derby, Kansas, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita Kansas. Born...
Marvin Randy Woolard, 85, of Independence, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Randy was born in Marlinton, and was...
Linda Diana Lantz McLaughlin, 70, of Charles Town, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at UVA in Charlottsville, Virginia. Born...
Willard Neil Pingley, 75, of Boyer, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Updated information...
Hillary Louise Sparks, 34, of Arbovale, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 1...
Darrell Lee Landis, age 63, of Marlinton, went home to be with the Lord at 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 30,...