RADFORD – RPL continues to offer in-house browsing by appointment and patrons can browse a smaller version of the library's book sale during their visit.

"We know many of  you have been missing the quarterly Lamplighters Book Sale," reads information from the RPL. "While it is difficult to safely arrange a book sale of  typical scope, please know that the Itty Bitty Book Sale is still up and running!  That's right, you can still get great deals on books and support the library during your Library Browsing appointments with hardbacks for $1, and paperbacks for $0.50.  Additionally two more tables worth of fiction, inspiration and wellness books have been added to increase shopping choices! Help support our Lamplighters and shop when you can."

"Browsing appointments are available on the hour for up to a half-hour. Masks are required, and temperatures are taken at the door. We'll ask a few Covid health screening questions and reserve your time slot. Reservations are taken for families, friends and small groups (less than 10). Call us at 540 731-3621 to schedule your appointment.