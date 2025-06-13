By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Israel launched preemptive airstrikes in the heart of Iran Thursday night, including in Tehran, the nation’s capital. Israel is targeted the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites.
Israel confirmed its air force was carrying out the strikes early Friday morning locally. In addition to targeting nuclear facilities, the country also targeted long-range missile sites.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement making it clear that the U.S. is not involved in the strike, warning Iran not to attack U.S. interests or forces in retaliation.
“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” Rubio said in a statement.
Israel has issued a state of emergency, expecting retaliatory strikes.
The strikes come hours after President Donald Trump commented on a potential strike; he made it clear Iran should not have nuclear weapons.
“Look, it’s very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters following a bill signing at the White House.
There are multiple reports that Trump has called an emergency meeting in response to the attacks.
The Israeli government is saying they are prepared to hit the Islamic Republic for several days.
The strikes come as the U.S. was in the midst of talks with Iran in an attempt to dismantle their nuclear program. U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East was expected to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister in Oman on Sunday.
There have been rumblings that the strikes were imminent after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the voluntary removal of non-essential U.S. embassy staff and military dependents from the Middle East, including the home of the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain.
The strikes on Iran follow Israel’s successful targeting of Hezbollah, an arm of Iran in Lebanon.
