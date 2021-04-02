M
The role of the census and reversion in reshaping Southside
By Brandon Martin While the newly formed Virginia Redistricting Commission is awaiting the release of the 2020 Census data to...
By Brandon Martin The apples of Henry and Patrick counties could soon be found in the form of brandy sold...
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the first cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.427 and B.1.429 in samples that...
With a $10,000 donation, Mid-Atlantic Broadband (MBC) intends to increase the community’s access to career training and workforce readiness. This...
By Brandon Martin The latest number of initial unemployment claims filed in Virginia were 60 percent lower than when pandemic...