CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals has begun setting up its satellite offices and chosen a chief judge as it gets closer to becoming operational.

The court will be headquartered in Charleston, but will have five satellite courtrooms in Grant, Lewis, Morgan, Raleigh and Wetzel counties, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported, citing a statement from the West Virginia Supreme Court. The satellites will allow parties to virtually argue cases.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals was created by the legislature last year. The three-judge court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to begin work July 1.

Dan Greear will serve as chief judge through December 2023, followed by Tom Scarr in 2024 and Charles Lorensen in 2025.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed the men to serve staggered terms until the positions are up for election.