CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.

Ruben Laurel, 43, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2012 death of Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Laurel pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Laurel and another inmate stabbed and cut Dallas, who suffered nearly 50 stab wounds, Ihlenfeld’s office said. Another inmate also suffered injuries.

Laurel is now housed at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.