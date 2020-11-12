<div><div dir="ltr">\n<div dir="ltr"><img class="aligncenter wp-image-40727 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/thanksgiving-3719249_640.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="426" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/thanksgiving-3719249_640.jpg 640w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/thanksgiving-3719249_640-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/thanksgiving-3719249_640-600x399.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px">We\u2019re working on upcoming holiday editions and want to include you and your family.<\/div>\n<div>\n<div dir="ltr">To be included in a story, please email your response(s) to the following as soon as possible, along with your name and telephone number, to dhall@theenterprise.net.<\/div>\n<div dir="ltr"><\/div>\n<div dir="ltr">Will your planned Thanksgiving celebrations change this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and if so, how?<\/div>\n<div dir="ltr">Please explain any new traditions you are considering this year?<\/div>\n<div dir="ltr">Do you have any advice to share with others who also are facing this challenging time?<\/div>\n<div dir="ltr"><\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div dir="ltr">Thanks in advance<\/div><\/div>