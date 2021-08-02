NORFOLK, Va. (AP) \u2014 Visitors to any city building in Norfolk must now wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.\r\n\r\nAdditionally, indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are now prohibited. The Virginia city says people must wear a mask while exercising and pool use is limited to one swimmer per lane.\r\n\r\nIn a late Saturday statement, the Virginia city said these rules were effective immediately. The city says it is required due to rising regional COVID-19 infection numbers and Norfolk's status as located in an area of \u201csubstantial community transmission" as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.\r\n\r\nThe CDC is encouraging vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas classified as having substantial transmission levels. That includes the neighboring Virginia communities of Loudoun County and Alexandria as well as Washington.