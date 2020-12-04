By Taylor Boyd

Health officials with the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) said a leading cause of the increased number of COVID-19 cases is due to a lack of following quarantine guidelines.

Nancy Bell, public information officer for the health district, said the virus has a 14-day incubation period during which symptoms can show up.

“It could be two days after your exposure to someone, or it could be eight days” before the onset of symptoms, Bell said. “You might test and be negative when you’re actually positive.”

She explained the tests are not 100 percent accurate.

“Some of the tests, the rapid tests have at least a 15 percent less accuracy rate compared to other tests,” she said.

“If you think you’ve been exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others for 14 days,” she said.“Even if you get a negative test result back and you feel fine, you should stay quarantined for the remainder of your two weeks in case your test results are false because the virus doesn’t manifest in people the same way.”

In the past 10 days, Bell said “a lot of our cases have been from Trunk-or-Treat events because it takes a while for the infection to manifest in your body.”

Often by the time it manifests, “you’ve already shared it. So, by the time we recognize a cluster of cases it’s too late,” Bell said, adding that a Trunk-or-Treat event in Henry County infected between one and two dozen adults and children.

“I know people are getting tired of hearing it and following the restrictions, and I’m tired of saying it too, but it’s the only way to ensure you don’t get sick or spread it to your loved ones,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter how healthy you are, even healthy people are having three and four months of after-symptoms, like headaches, blurred visions, and memory problems,” she said, adding heart fluttering, extreme muscle ache and weakness, loss of balance, and extreme fatigue are also after-symptoms of the virus.

Bell said the after-symptoms can last for months.

“You can test negative and still be walking around with residual symptoms. The Commissioner of Health explained that your immune symptom builds up to fight the virus, but there’s something in the mechanism in the virus that doesn’t let it shut off when it’s won. So, it continues to attack your body, fighting for something that’s not there, so it attacks your organs,” she said.

“Your immune symptom kills the virus, dead, it’s gone. But your immune system doesn’t shut off and is in overdrive, so your own immune system starts attacking your body,” Bell said, adding people between the ages of 24 and 42 are more likely to have residual symptoms.

Children under the age of 18 are having heart attacks because “your immune system will attack your heart valves, kidneys,” anything it thinks could be the virus, Bell said. Health officials are “trying to put tick marks in columns, and they have to keep making columns” because after-symptoms manifest differently for everyone like regular symptoms, she added.

If people do not follow the COVID-19 guidelines or the state mandates, Bell said Gov. Ralph Northam could issue a state-wide shutdown.

“The more people refuse to follow the rules, the longer and stricter the mandates for the state are going to be,” she said, and added that anonymously reporting individuals and businesses on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website is one way to ensure guidelines are followed.

“It’s three survey questions and you put your complaint there with the date and any details you have,” she said, adding health officials look into the complaints of those who are identified as not being in compliance with the guidelines and state mandates.

“For people it’s all voluntary and not punitive. We can only tell them they’re not in compliance and they’re putting other people at risk, and some people just don’t care,” she said. If it’s a business that is not following and enforcing the regulations, Bell said health officials can take more action.