CHARLESTON, W.Va. — February’s devastating floods killed three people and destroyed countless homes and businesses across Southern West Virginia. But now, some of the state’s affected counties are being shut out of federal flood recovery funds.

As the floodwater receded across the southern coalfields following torrential rain and flooding on Feb.15-16, Gov. Patrick Morrisey asked for funding through both the Public and Individual Assistance programs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. By early March, his request included 14 counties.

On Tuesday, Individual Assistance was denied for seven of those counties:

Boone

Cabell

Greenbrier

Kanawha

Lincoln

Monroe

Summers

In addition, Public Assistance was denied for Cabell and Kanawha counties.

