Tim Clouser | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Protests in Los Angeles continued into Friday morning as tensions simmered across the West Coast ahead of thousands of anti-Trump demonstrations planned for Saturday — the “No Kings Day” event is set to take place coast-to-coast amid civil unrest nationwide.
The Los Angeles Police Department posted to X as the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect Thursday, reporting that protesters were throwing “bricks, concrete and commercial grade fireworks.” The agency said less lethal munitions have been authorized and “may cause pain and discomfort.
The curfew covers an area where demonstrators have spent days protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration raids and the deployment of the California National Guard. A federal judge blocked his use of the guard late Thursday, but did not rule on the Marines also deployed there. Shortly thereafter, an appeals court issued a stay on the judge’s ruling, keeping the guard under Trump’s control.
Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference in San Francisco shortly after the initial ruling, calling out Trump for deploying the guard without his consent. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer’s preliminary injunction was to take effect Friday, at which point Newsom would resume control of his National Guard, but the appeals court stay at least temporarily block that.
“This is what he does. He creates a problem, and then he tries to be a hero in his own Marvel movie. He initiated those raids,” Newsom said of Trump’s actions. “He significantly increased the scale and scope of those raids. That’s why he wants the National Guard, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of guardsmen and women, now being dispersed everywhere.”
According to a press release, the LAPD arrested 71 people for failure to disperse Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and intends to post another update Friday morning. Seven others were also arrested for violating the curfew, and two for assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon.
Protesters filmed live streams on YouTube leading up to the curfew, reporting that some people were arrested and that they heard munitions being fired. Some demonstrators encouraged the group to disperse, adding that escalating things may be what the administration is waiting for.
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation posted to social media Thursday evening that it had cut services short for the day in response to the protests. LAPD vehicles were seen lining the streets, with officers ready to issue arrests in the event of further unrest or curfew violations.
In some live streams, officers were seen making arrests just 30 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew, and in some instances, towing away vehicles. Another protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, kicked off at 6 p.m. on Thursday after the Party for Socialism & Liberation called for demonstrations there.
The Salt Lake Police Department told KSL News Radio that the demonstration of roughly 600 people was mostly peaceful, aside from a damaged Tesla. Officers broke up some fights and remained on scene as it died down around 8:30 p.m., Brian Will with KUTV 2 News reported.
Late Thursday, a federal appeals court granted Trump’s request for an administrative stay on Breyer’s injunction. Newsom filed his opposition to the emergency motion shortly after. The court will hold a remote hearing on June 17. Until then, the California National Guard remains in Trump’s control.
Activist Andy Siebe live streamed a demonstration at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Ore., on Thursday night where hundreds gathered to protest against ICE. The recording shows people waving the flag of Mexico and chanting outside the entrance, which was vandalized.
Hunter Butler live streamed another protest in Phoenix, Ariz., at the same time where protesters gathered along a road with signs and flags. Drivers honked as they drove by, with two crashing into each other in front of the protesters. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., tensions rose outside the ICE facility in Portland with more protesters barricading the entrance. Some individuals had painted “F–k ICE” on the windows as others banged on makeshift drums. One person threw a firework on top of the building.
Minutes later, law enforcement officers clad in black tactical gear showed up to the Portland ICE facility and created a perimeter in front of the building. Many protesters appeared to immediately disperse as others yelled at the officers.
Live streams of the protest show the police taking protesters to the ground as they approached law enforcement, making arrests and then placing them in a van. A large crowd formed as officers attempted to control the scene. Some protesters held plastic snow sleds as shields as they faced law enforcement. Police used a megaphone to attempt to disperse the crowd as the situation grew more chaotic.
Shortly after 1 .m. on Friday, Portland police officers left the scene as the demonstration carried on outside of the ICE facility. Protesters cheered as they drove away and started banging on the barred entrance to the building.
