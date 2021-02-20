<div><figure id="attachment_64914" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-64914" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" class="size-full wp-image-64914" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SHS-Foot-Ice_0626.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="291" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SHS-Foot-Ice_0626.jpg 800w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SHS-Foot-Ice_0626-300x109.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SHS-Foot-Ice_0626-768x279.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SHS-Foot-Ice_0626-600x218.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SHS-Foot-Ice_0626-750x273.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-64914" class="wp-caption-text">PHOTO BY BRIAN HOFFMAN<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>With just nine days before the first game the Salem football team held an intrasquad scrimmage amidst ice covered trees at Spartan Field Saturday. Salem will open at home Monday while Glenvar will take on Hidden Valley, also at home, in a revamped schedule due to a ruling by the Roanoke County School Board. Preseason previews of the two local teams can be found in this week\u2019s sports section.<\/p><\/div>