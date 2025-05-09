By Niamh Coomey, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — The CEO of a global manufacturing company told an audience at Oglebay Park Resort that the current energy landscape is changing too fast to depend fully on solar, wind or nuclear in the next several years — but places like West Virginia can help lead the future of energy production.

Peter Huntsman, CEO of the Huntsman Corporation, gave the keynote speech Tuesday morning at the annual West Virginia Manufacturing Growth Summit, held this year at Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge.

The conference is an opportunity each year for state and local leaders to discuss trends, challenges, goals and strategies for the future of energy and manufacturing.

Huntsman, a self-described “unapologetic champion” of his industry, oversees a company with more than 15,000 employees and contractors with annual revenues topping $6 billion. He said he believes it will take too long for the infrastructure for low-carbon energy sources, like nuclear, to be built out and provide power for advancements like artificial intelligence that are rapidly growing.

“This is not going to be powered by nuclear power, it is happening too fast,” Huntsman said.

