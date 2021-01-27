<div><p><strong><img class="size-full wp-image-53254 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/01\/obit-Huberta-Lightner.jpg" alt="" width="170" height="220">Lewisburg<\/strong>-Huberta Ann Lightner, 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.<\/p>\n<p>Born Feb. 16, 1937, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Hubert B. and Mary Wilson Geddings Slaven.<\/p>\n<p>Huberta was a Christian, who loved the Lord, was a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church, loved gardening, sewing, needlework, cooking, eating what she cooked and reading.<\/p>\n<p>She is survived by three daughters, Michelle \u201cMissy\u201d Lightner, Mary Lightner, and Karen Sue O\u2019Brien and husband Marty, all of Lewisburg; sister, Connie Hudson of Ronceverte; two brothers, Edgar Slaven and wife Sarah and Robert Slaven and wife Karen, both of Ronceverte; granddaughter, Dr. Sara Blankenship and husband Nathan Dixon of Athens, GA; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\n<p>Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date to be announced.<\/p>\n<p>In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food pantry in Huberta\u2019s memory.<\/p>\n<p>Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting\u00a0 www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>