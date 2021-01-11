August 22, 1942 – December 31, 2020

Hoy “Pete” Roy departed this life on December 31st at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. He was 78. He was the beloved husband of the late Carol Roy. Pete was one of six children born to Myrtle and Chester Roy. Preceded in passing is his brother Don Roy and sisters Catherine Alice Kyle and Clara Margaret “Peggy” Davis. Surviving Pete are two siblings: Ida Mae Cross of Glen Burnie, MD and Jesse “Stub” Roy of Valley Head. Pete leaves two sons, Louis and Eric and four grandchildren: Seth, 28, Jessica, 21, Justice, 19 and Ian, 12.

Pete dedicated his life in service of bettering his community. He served the City of Parsons with multiple terms as a city councilman and as a member of the Rails To Trails Committee. Pete continued to influence the community with his unwavering sense of service and commitment. As he loved his family and community he was also loved. Pete was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Per Pete’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service, but we will honor him in a remembrance ceremony at a later date.