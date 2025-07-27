By Payton Mandell, The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 4 following a 51-50 vote in the Senate and a 218-214 vote in the House. The bill contains over 800 pages of provisions spanning across all government sectors, including taxation, healthcare, homeland security, national defense and human services, some of which have a direct effect on both undergraduate and graduate WVU students.

Shauna Johnson, WVU executive director of communications, said the University is still awaiting federal guidelines before immediate effects are verified.

“Like all public and land-grant colleges and universities nationwide, we are working through the details of the reconciliation package known as the One Beautiful Bill Act and are awaiting federal guidelines for details on implementation,” Johnson said in an email to the Daily Athenaeum. “Until we have those guidelines, we are not able to speak to higher education specifics within the package which includes provisions for a new program-level accountability, lower graduate loan limits, creation of a ‘Workforce Pell’ program and much more.”

She said the University strives to continue providing “quality and affordable” education while abiding by the law.

