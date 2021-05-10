AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response
By JULIE PACE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is plunging into the next phase...
By JULIE PACE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is plunging into the next phase...
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in...
By JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press JERUSALEM (AP) — For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a...
By JONATHAN J. COOPER and BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press PHOENIX (AP) — On the floor of Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where...
By MAE ANDERSON and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — The cyberextortion attempt that has forced the shutdown...
By HOPE YEN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Sunday publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik...