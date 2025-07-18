(The Center Square) – The U.S. House in a late night vote passed Republicans’ $9 billion rescissions package, delivering another win for President Donald Trump and his promise to cut federal spending.

The measure, which cuts already appropriated federal spending on some foreign aid projects and public broadcasting programs, passed 216-213 in the House, the final voted needed to send it to Trump’s desk for his signature.

Two Republicans – U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, joined all Democrats in voting against the measure.

Originally clawing back a total of $9.4 billion, the package now revokes roughly $7.9 billion in “woke” foreign aid programs and $1.1 billion meant to fund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which finances NPR, PBS and some radio stations.

Although the rescissions package – compiled by the Office of Management and Budget – does not include many details over specific program cuts, Republican leaders have floated a list of foreign aid initiatives deemed wasteful that will lose funding, including:

$21 million for wind farms in Ukraine

$18 million to promote gender diversity in the Mexican street lighting industry

$6 million for “Net Zero Cities” in Mexico

$5 million to strengthen the “resilience of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer global movements” globally

$4.4 million for the Melanesian Youth Climate Corps

$3.3 million for civic engagement in Zimbabwe

$3 million for Iraqi Sesame Street

$2.5 million to teach children about how to make “environmentally friendly reproductive health” choices

It will also revoke millions in funds for “climate resilience” projects in developing countries – such as electric buses in Rwanda – as well as other global aid programs Trump deemed “woke,” promoting everything from abortion pills and vegan foods to DEI awareness and LGBTQ activism.

Conservative groups and fiscal watchdogs have urged lawmakers to support the package as a small step towards tackling the federal deficit. Democrats, however, have threatened to later force a government shutdown in October if it passes, which it did early Friday. They argue that Republicans “cannot expect” Democrats to work with them on bipartisan government funding bills, which require 60 votes in the Senate to pass, if GOP lawmakers will later rescind anything they don’t like, which requires only a majority vote in the Senate.

The rescission package needed only 51 in the Senate to pass.