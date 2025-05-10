The Brooke County Review

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — For the first time in five years, today Hope Gas has filed a request with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to review its base rates in accordance with PSC requirements around Hope’s Pipeline Expansion and Replacement Program filings.

The filing requests an adjustment to Hope’s base rates.

Base rates cover the costs of operating the business, such as the supplies and equipment needed to maintain pipeline infrastructure, labor costs and other general operating expenses.

The cost of natural gas is not a part of the base rate.

“Hope Gas has served West Virginia homes and businesses for more than 125 years with an unwavering commitment to providing safe and reliable natural gas service,” said Jo Carol Farmer, senior vice president of regulatory affairs and government relations.

“While inflation has increased costs across the board, Hope remains committed to providing natural gas service at the greatest value possible for the homes and businesses we serve and to continue investing in the future of the Mountain State.”

