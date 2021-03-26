<div><a href="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/spartans-finally-open-the-football-season-on-monday\/sr9-jordan-mcdonald_0279\/"><img width="200" height="301" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SR9-Jordan-McDonald_0279.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt=""><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/spartans-finally-open-the-football-season-on-monday\/sr6-jayden-mcdonald_0270\/"><img width="200" height="301" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/SR6-Jayden-McDonald_0270.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt=""><\/a>\n\n<p>Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente announced on Tuesday that the Hokies have officially added Salem High\u2019s Jayden and Jorden McDonald to Tech\u2019s 2021 signing class, bringing the number of signees in this group to 27 student-athletes. The twin brothers from Salem are both listed as \u201cathletes\u201d and the Virginia Tech coaching staff will determine their potential positions once they arrive on campus in the summer.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cJayden and Jorden McDonald are not only very good football players, but they are also exceptional young men,\u201d said Spartan coach Don Holter. \u201cThey are leaders in the classroom, community and on the field. Jayden and Jorden have been active volunteers in our city with local churches and food banks doing various tasks helping to feed elementary kids throughout the summer, kids who otherwise would not have access to much-needed nutritional items. In addition, both of them participate in presentations to elementary students as members of the African-American History Club.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Tech\u2019s longstanding tradition of siblings playing in Blacksburg continues with this signing class that includes the McDonald brothers. The 2021 class also features two players who are following older brothers to Tech. TE Jack Hollifield is the younger brother of current LB Dax Hollifield and DB Jalen Stroman is the younger sibling of current Washington NFL Team member, CB Greg Stroman.<\/p>\n<p>A three-year starter at Salem High School, Jayden was named a second-team preseason all-state selection in 2020 prior to the season being postponed. He earned first-team honors on the Virginia Class 4 All-State Team as a defensive back in 2019, registering 37 total tackles, five interceptions, and 11 pass breakups during the 2019 campaign. On offense, he recorded seven catches for 89 yards with one TD to go with two rushes for 21 yards. He was named to the Virginia Region 4D All-Region Team in 2019, as well.<\/p>\n<p>Jorden serves as a two-way player for the Spartans. In 2019 he registered 33 total tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions as well as a 22-yard fumble return touchdown. Jorden earned a spot on the Region 4D all-region team and on offense he added seven receptions for 169 yards and two TDs.<\/p>\n<p>Both McDonalds have been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl for high school seniors at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas following the current spring season.<\/p><\/div>