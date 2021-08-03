<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_46697" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46697" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-46697" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-300x241.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="241" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1-300x241.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Historical-Society-kitchen-July-2021-2-1.jpg 524w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46697" class="wp-caption-text">The Craig County Historical Society reopened its doors for their dinners and packed out both reservation times. The kitchen served everyone almost as soon as they sat down with a hot meal and homemade desserts.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><strong>By Pam Dudding<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>Contributing Writer<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">If there is one thing people like to do, it is to eat. Even with the flavorful meal recently served at the Old Hotel, laughter, smiles and a jovial atmosphere took center stage.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Craig County Historical Society, once again, hosted their infamous dinners at the Old Hotel on Main Street, having packed reservations for both serving meals.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Their meal included a nice portion of ham, green beans, baked macaroni and cheese, a roll and drinks.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">It was followed by a selection of homemade desserts including, strawberry cake with fresh strawberries, cherry cheesecake, chocolate cake, peanut butter cake, coconut cake and peach cobbler.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The kitchen staff were more than ready to have everyone\u2019s meal served hot and ready as closely to being seated as possible. CFA had nothing on them in serve time!<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The hosts and hostesses greeted, seated and served everyone with warmth.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Lively chatter continued throughout the meals and people left with smiles and what appeared to be satisfied appetites.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The hard-working Historical Society workers were Society president Gerlene Sizer, organizer and kitchen manager, Jennifer Lovejoy, as well as Carol King, Jane Henderson, Glenn Paxton, Clara Leftwich, JoAnn All, Robyn Foster and Thomas Hicks.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Diane Givens, Ann Smith and Jane Johnston were the smiling hostesses and Hutchison greeted everyone entering, confirming their reservations.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Seventy-five meals were served, and several more were ordered as takeout.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At the upcoming Fall Festival on October 9, a country breakfast will be served in the Old Hotel starting at 7:30 a.m. The lunch menu will consist of delicious beans and cornbread with homemade desserts.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hopes are to be able to have another dinner before that, on Friday, August 27, serving two dinners, 5 and 6:30 p.m. Details will be on the Historical Society Facebook page and flyers will be out soon.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMany compliments on the food were received and the fellowship was enjoyed by all,\u201d Givens said. \u201cThe society appreciates the support of our wonderful community.\u201d<\/span><\/p><\/div>