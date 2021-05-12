Historical Society seeks help for Clay Cemetery book
The Clay County Historical Society is requesting help to update our 2011 cemetery book. Are you interested in helping to...
The Clay County Historical Society is requesting help to update our 2011 cemetery book. Are you interested in helping to...
By: Betty Lee The McKinney family. Clay Lumber opened this week under new ownership. Garron McKinney, 36, of Triplett Ridge...
By Allen Hamrick Drew Ferrebee making it look easy. Allen Hamrick photo The Panther track team traveled to Roane County...
By Allen Hamrick Curtis Litton draws first blood with three points. Allen Hamrick photo. Well, the season ended for the...
CCMS Track Team – Photo by Russell Young Photography The Clay County Middle School Track team is winding down what...
BCSC U12 Pink Warriors – Tournament Champions Congratulations to the Braxton U12 Pink Warriors girl’s soccer team for its championship...