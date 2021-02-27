<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77353" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Hinkley-Betty-edited-e1614394108464.jpg" alt="" width="238" height="314" srcset="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Hinkley-Betty-edited-e1614394108464.jpg 238w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Hinkley-Betty-edited-e1614394108464-227x300.jpg 227w" sizes="(max-width: 238px) 100vw, 238px"><\/p>\n<p>Betty Jean Walker Hinkley, 85, of Radford, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Wilmer and Sarah Farris Walker; her husband, John Lee Hinkley, Jr.; a son, Tommy Hinkley; and all 11 siblings.<\/p>\n<p>Survivors include her son, David Hinkley (Belinda); nine grandchildren; multiple great- and great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.<\/p>\n<p>Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Pastor Robert Meredith officiating.<\/p>\n<p>The Hinkley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>