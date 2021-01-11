The new Highlands Trail Foundation Fund will provide perpetual funding to support an all-volunteer organization which focuses primarily on the development of the Alleghany Highlands Trail, a rail-trail in Randolph and Tucker counties.

The Highlands Trail Foundation is a non-profit organization formed in 1995 to develop recreational trail opportunities in the Potomac Highlands region of West Virginia. The organization focuses primarily on the development of the Allegheny Highlands Trail, a regional trail system to access additional hiking and biking trails in the Monongahela National Forest as well as water trails on nearby rivers.

Trail maintenance is typically an all-volunteer effort. Many volunteers from the Highlands Trail Foundation can be seen restocking maps, refurbishing trailhead signs, and clearing trails for safe passage. These activities make it possible for residents and visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the Alleghany Highlands and the Trails.

To donate to the Highlands Trail Foundation Fund, make checks payable to TCF – Highlands Trail Foundation Fund and mail to the Tucker Community Foundation, P.O. Box 491, Parsons, WV 26287. Online donations can be made at www.tuckerfoundation.net.

The Tucker Community Foundation manages more than 130 endowed funds providing annual scholarships and grants to nonprofits and charitable causes throughout the eight-county service area. Inspired by the flood of 1985, the mission of the Foundation is to create opportunities for the communities we serve. For more information on how to set-up an endowed fund or to learn about the foundation, call 304-478-2930