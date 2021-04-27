<div><p>Glenvar\u2019s softball team rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and beat James River, 7-3, Monday night in Springwood.<\/p>\n<p>Lydia Taylor\u2019s three-run home run, her second home run of the game, provided the final margin. The Highlanders had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, two-run homer by Taylor. The Knights got on the board in the bottom of the third when freshman Elly Lackey, in her first varsity at bat, hit a solo home run to center field.<\/p>\n<p>Knight sophomore pitcher Austyn Moran, appearing in her first varsity game, settled down after the first inning and retired nine of 10 batters in the second, third, and fourth, and allowed an unearned run in the fifth before pitching a scoreless sixth.<\/p>\n<p>Lackey\u2019s lead-off double to deep left in the bottom of the fifth and an infield hit by Ainsley Simmons led to two throwing errors by Glenvar, allowing two River runs to score and tie the game.<\/p>\n<p>James River banged out nine hits, three for extra bases, but left seven runners on base. Glenvar sprayed around 10 hits and were boosted by four hits from Taylor including the two home runs.<\/p>\n<p>Simmons had three hits to lead the Knights. Lacey Lucado had two hits, including a double. Lackey also had a double while sophomores Jenna Pugh and Lexi McCullough had one hit apiece.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI hate that the game got away in the seventh but I am extremely proud of the fight we showed against the clear favorite in our district,\u201d said River coach Steve Austin. \u201cBoth teams were a little sloppy but that is indicative of less than two weeks to prepare for the season.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Knights are back in action Thursday with a game at Lord Botetourt. It will be the season opener for the Cavaliers, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.<\/p><\/div>