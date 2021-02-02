<div><p><img class="wp-image-43539 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/wind_warning_1612279562-1024x914-1-300x268.png" alt="" width="241" height="215" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/wind_warning_1612279562-1024x914-1-300x268.png 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/wind_warning_1612279562-1024x914-1-768x686.png 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/wind_warning_1612279562-1024x914-1-600x536.png 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/wind_warning_1612279562-1024x914-1.png 1024w" sizes="(max-width: 241px) 100vw, 241px"><\/p>\n<p>Extreme high winds are creating a blow-over hazard on Interstate 77 in Virginia between mile markers 0 and 10 just north of the North Carolina state line.<\/p>\n<p>The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that vehicles weighing\u00a025,000 pounds or less use alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.<\/p>\n<p class="yiv9378496034ydp20393ecyiv7051249726MsoNormal">The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that all commercial vehicles with loads under 25,000 pounds and high profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, box trucks, RV campers, and motorhomes should seek alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.<\/p>\n<div id="yiv9378496034ydp20393ecyiv7051249726yqtfd84844" class="yiv9378496034ydp20393ecyiv7051249726yqt7815951476">\n<p class="yiv9378496034ydp20393ecyiv7051249726MsoNormal">As an alternative, drivers may want to consider postponing travel on I-77 until high winds subside.<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<p>Message boards are posted on I-77 to alert drivers to the high winds and the blow-over hazard.<\/p>\n<p>For the latest road condition information in Virginia, visit\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.511virginia.org\/">www.511Virginia.org<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>