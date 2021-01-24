<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<figure id="attachment_13500" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-13500" style="width: 769px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="769" height="1024" class="wp-image-13500 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/High-769x1024.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/High-769x1024.jpg 769w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/High-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/High-768x1023.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/High-600x799.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/01\/High.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 769px) 100vw, 769px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-13500" class="wp-caption-text">Kathryn Adkins was tapped to serve on the newly formed Culturally Relevant and Inclusive Education Practices Advisory Committee. She is a history teacher at Bassett High School.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p id="E102" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E104" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>A Bassett High School history teacher <\/span><span>was<\/span><span> tapped to serve on the newly<\/span><span> <\/span><span>formed Culturally Relevant and Inclusive Education Practices Advisory Committee<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> which will make recommendations to Gov. Ralph Northam and other state-wide governing bodies on best <\/span><span>education practices for Virginia\u2019s public schools.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E113" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Kathryn Adkins<\/span><span>, who<\/span><span> has been teaching history for seven years<\/span><span>, said <\/span><span>her passion for the subject and her students led her to apply for the committee assignment. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E119" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201c<\/span><span>I feel passi<\/span><span>onately that all students should see themselves as an integral part of our country\u2019s history,\u201d she said. \u201cIn the last few years<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> I committed to being an anti-racist and inclusive educator<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> which means that I have been seeking opportunities such as this one t<\/span><span>o disrupt institutions that perpetuate racism, bigotry, and purposely leave out groups of people. I see this as an opportunity to act on the love that I have for all of my students.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E128" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>In her new role, the Henry County teacher will <\/span><span>focus<\/span><span> <\/span><span>on creating a <\/span><span>more inclusive history curriculum. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E134" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cFor too long we have ignored these narratives as \u2018their\u2019 history and it is important to come to an understanding that it really is \u2018our\u2019 history<\/span><span class="qowt-font3-MSGothic">\u2501<\/span><span>American history,<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><span> she said. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E140" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Adkins said the first step in accomplishin<\/span><span>g this is arming teachers across the state with knowledge about marginalized groups. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E143" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cMaya Angelou said \u2018when you know better you do better.\u2019 The next step would be to ensure that the narratives of marginalized communities are present in our classrooms. <\/span><span>This can be as small for elementary teachers as teaching Juneteenth in addition to July 4th,\u201d she said. \u201cTeachers can take those steps to be more inclusive right now.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E146" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>So far, the biggest impediment to having a culturally inclusive curriculum <\/span><span>simply<\/span><span> <\/span><span>has <\/span><span>b<\/span><span>een a lack of available resources, according to Adkins. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E153" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cFor many teachers, this will be an opportunity to learn more about how to effectively reach students with which they may have had trouble engaging before,\u201d she said. \u201cThe difficulty will lie in ens<\/span><span>uring that all teachers have the information necessary to become culturally relevant teachers that have background knowledge of the history of marginalized communities.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E156" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Adkins added that the changes should be conveyed to the community <\/span><span>since \u201cthis<\/span><span> will be a departure from the way that many of our parents, guardians, and community members were taught.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E160" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Du<\/span><span>ring the committee\u2019s first meeting on Jan. 6, <\/span><span>much<\/span><span> of<\/span><span> the<\/span><span> discussion <\/span><span>centered around <\/span><span>the importance of having a culturally relevant <\/span><span>approach or <\/span><span>pedagogy. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E171" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cCultur<\/span><span>ally relevant pedagogy is teaching that recognizes the diverse cultural backgrounds of students and actively seeks to engage with those cultures in the classroom,\u201d Adkins said. \u201cA culturally relevant teacher is using student centered instruction that activ<\/span><span>ely holds high standards for all students, engaging positively with all parents and community members, being inclusive of the narratives, ways of knowing, and cultural practices of all students.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E175" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>She added that <\/span><span>concept is particularly relevant in hist<\/span><span>ory class.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E179" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cIt is important especially in history because that subject area has been dominated by a predominantly white narrative<\/span><span>\u201d before <\/span><span>changes <\/span><span>\u201c<\/span><span>proposed by the African American History commission and the Culturally Relevant and Inclusive Practices committee<\/span><span>,\u201d she said. \u201cHistory tells students where we have been and unless they have a full understanding of everyone\u2019s history<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> they can\u2019t critically think about where we are going because they are missing information.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E188" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Adkins said a culturally relevant <\/span><span>approach<\/span><span> <\/span><span>also <\/span><span>should <\/span><span>strive to go beyond <\/span><span>history class. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E196" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cCulturally relevant pedagogy should be implemented in\u201d pre-K through 12th grade \u201cin all <\/span>subject areas,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E198" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Adkins has been teaching a class throughout the current school year to include more p<\/span><span>erspectives under a pilot program authorized by the Commission on African American History in Virginia.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E202" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWe began teaching the African American history course under the pilot program this semester. However, the work that the pilot is doing will be <\/span><span>in an e<\/span><span>ffort to<\/span><span> help teachers around the state to implement the curriculum in their own classrooms,\u201d she said. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E209" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>The class has been popular, according to Adkins.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E211" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cWhen asked \u2018why did you take this class,\u2019 all of the students responded that they wanted to learn a<\/span><span>bout their own culture and history. One hundred percent of my students in the class are attending zoom sessions and participating in the course so far,\u201d Adkins said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E214" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>She said the course focuses on the question \u201cWhat is freedom?\u201d <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E216" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cOne of the most profoun<\/span><span>d replies from one of my students was that \u2018freedom to me would be not being judged by the color of my skin,\u2019\u201d Adkins said. \u201cAnother student replied<\/span><span>,<\/span><span> \u2018growing up as an African American teen in today\u2019s society, I often feel like I don\u2019t have the freedom to p<\/span><span>resent myself as others do just because of the color of my skin.\u2019\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E222" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Adkins said <\/span><span>students have formed a \u201csense of community\u201d <\/span><span>in the<\/span><span> <\/span><span>class<\/span><span> that<\/span><span> is solely students of color. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E230" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThere is a lot of \u2018we\u2019 and \u2018us\u2019 language that shows that this class is empowering <\/span><span>our students in ways that they have not been engaged in in other classes where they are the minority,\u201d she said. \u201cThis brings it home for me how important it is for our students to see themselves in their study of history but also to have teachers who are <\/span><span>trained and actively working to provide culturally relevant teaching practices.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E234" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>While African American<\/span><span>s are already beginning to see inclusion in the history curriculum, Adkins said her new committee will work to widen the umbrella. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E237" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>\u201cThis committee wi<\/span><span>ll be continuing the work of that (African American History) commission to include other groups that have been marginalized in the teaching of history including Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans, LGBTQ+, Jewish Americans, Muslims, and other minori<\/span><span>ty groups in America,\u201d Adkins said. \u201cWe are proposing changes to the social studies standards for K-12 to be more inclusive of those narratives.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E241" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>Adkins <\/span><span>said she <\/span><span>will serve on the Social Studies Standards sub-committee<\/span><span>. However, <\/span><span>the Professional Development sub-commi<\/span><span>ttee will focus on culturally relevant professional development for re<\/span><span>\u2013<\/span><span>licensure<\/span><span>.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E251" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span>That work will include \u201c<\/span><span>preparing a roadmap and resources for districts to be prepared to implement that requirement<\/span><span>,<\/span><span>\u201d<\/span><span> she said.<\/span><span> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E259" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>