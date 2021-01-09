<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-64355" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/GHS-GHoop_0629.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="531" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/GHS-GHoop_0629.jpg 800w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/GHS-GHoop_0629-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/GHS-GHoop_0629-768x510.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/GHS-GHoop_0629-600x398.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/GHS-GHoop_0629-750x498.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><\/p>\n<p>The old year went out like a lion and the new year is roaring in but it\u2019s business as usual at Salem and Glenvar High Schools. No sports events again this week.<\/p>\n<p>The metrics as reported from the local Health Department are still in the \u201cRed,\u201d meaning no sports for the schools abiding by those recommendations. That includes Salem and Glenvar High Schools as well as the rest of the Roanoke County schools along with Roanoke City, Alleghany County, Craig County and Covington.<\/p>\n<p>Botetourt County was in that group until last Tuesday, December 29, when the county school system broke away from the group. Lord Botetourt and James River High Schools have been given the okay to resume games amid the coronavirus pandemic and basketball games, wrestling matches and a swim meet are all on the schedule this week.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re excited about this,\u201d said River wrestling coach Bobby Stewart. \u201cLet\u2019s hope we can get them all(matches) in and have a region and a state in February.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>All high school events will be played under strict guidelines. No more than 25 fans are allowed to attend, fans will need a ticket beforehand and everyone will be required to wear a mask. The 25 also includes cheerleaders, and in most cases each player will be allowed to have one parent or family member in attendance.<\/p>\n<p>Fans who would like to view the events in the Lord Botetourt or James River gymnasiums can do so by live stream on the NFHS Network, but must have a subscription to do so. To subscribe go to nfhsnework.com. The individual has a choice of a monthly subscription for $10.99 or an annual subscription for $69.99. The subscription gives the individual access to watch any event from any school participating.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cMany of our opponents have, or are having installed, this camera system,\u201d said Lord Botetourt Athletic Director Chuck Pound.<\/p>\n<p>The next possibility for Salem or Glenvar games is Monday, January 11, if the metrics improve. The Roanoke County School Board was discussing scenarios on Tuesday to get the teams back in action as soon as possible in a safe environment.<\/p><\/div>