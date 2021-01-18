<div><p class="western">Herschel Wayne Conner, 81, of Catawba, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021.<\/p>\n<p class="western">He was born on March 26, 1939, to Earl A. and Glenna Rhodes Conner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Dallas, Lemuel, and Wyatt; and his daughter, Alice Marie.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Charlene; his daughter, Lisa and her husband, Jimmy, and granddaughter, Branda Elizabeth; his son, Jeff and his wife, Wendy, and grandsons, Deaton and Dillon, and granddaughter, Jamie. He is also survived by one brother, Guy R. Conner; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many special friends.<\/p>\n<p class="western">He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He was a Christian and a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. He loved life and helping people.<\/p>\n<p class="western">A memorial service is planned for a later date. If you wish to honor his memory, help someone\u2013 that is what he always did.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Arrangements were entrusted to Oakey\u2019s Funeral Service \u2013 North Chapel, Roanoke, 362-1237. Online condolences may be shared with the family at <a href="http:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.oakeys.com&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNGHJr9hVleIUcnaVKRcmxdON8pLjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">www.oakeys.com<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>