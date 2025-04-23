By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity announced he is withdrawing from the 2025 Republican lieutenant governor race due to ongoing health complications following heart surgery.
Herrity was one of two candidates for the Republican nomination, and his withdrawal clears the path for conservative talk show host John Reid to become the Republican nominee, finalizing the party’s 2025 statewide ticket alongside Winsome Earl-Sears and Jason Miyares.
Herrity, who underwent heart surgery on March 13, told supporters he would not be able to meet the physical demands of a statewide campaign.
In a statement, he said it would not be fair to the ticket or to donors to continue running and emphasized that his priority was helping Republicans win in November.
Herrity highlighted that his campaign was “less about me and the lieutenant governor position and more about doing well in Northern Virginia so we could elect Winsome Sears as our Governor and reelect Attorney General Jason Miyares.”
He confirmed he would remain on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and continue advocating conservative policies at the local level.
With Herrity’s exit, Republicans have locked in their 2025 ticket: Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears for governor, Attorney General Jason Miyares seeking reelection and newcomer John Reif running for lieutenant governor.
In a statement, Reid said the GOP now has “an early opportunity to unify behind a historic, solidly conservative, reasonable, and responsible GOP ticket” alongside Sears and Miyares.
Meanwhile, progressive watchdog Clean Virginia released its 2025 endorsement list, backing dozens of General Assembly candidates who have pledged not to accept money from regulated monopolies like Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power.
The group says its endorsements reflect a commitment to clean energy, campaign finance reform and greater accountability in how public utilities influence state lawmakers.
Herrity’s exit comes as lieutenant governor candidates reported raising more than $2.4 million so far, and the primary season is just getting started.
