Holstein campaigns to take the position

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Matthew Herridge, the chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, will resign at the end of July to focus more on his role as cabinet secretary for the state Department of Commerce.

In an email to members of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee (WVREC) Saturday, Herridge said he will resign as party chairman effective Saturday, July 26, upon the election of a new chair during the state Republican Executive Committee Summer meeting in Morgantown.

“Serving as chairman over the past 18 months has been an extraordinary honor,” Herridge wrote. “I am confident this executive committee will wisely select a new chairman who will continue our momentum.”

The party selected Herridge as its chairman during its January 2024 winter meeting in Charleston, succeeding Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle. He had previously served as finance chairman of the party.

