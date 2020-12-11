By Taylor Boyd

Officials in Henry County and the City of Martinsville have or will expend their federal CARES Act funds by the Dec. 30 deadline, while officials in Patrick County continue to eye potential projects.

Dale Wagoner, deputy county administrator in Henry County, said the county has committed all the $8,821,806 CARES Act money it was awarded.

The same holds true in Martinsville, according to Director of Finance Linda Conover, who said the city’s share of CARES Act funds — $2,190,576 — also was expended.

As of December 7, an estimated $800,000 of the $3,072,460 in CARES Act funds awarded to Patrick County remained uncommitted, according to Donna Shough, director of Human Resources and Finance. Work continues there to identify potential projects via a ‘CARES Committee.’

Henry County

Projects were identified by the county’s leadership team, which includes all department heads. In this case, the team primarily included Wagoner, County Administrator Tim Hall, Public Safety Director Matt Tatum and Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry. Other department heads were brought in as needed, Wagoner said.

For instance, when discussing ways to help the school division, the leadership team may have included school administrators, or when the HVAC system was discussed, the head of the county’s maintenance/HVAC department was included in the team, Wagoner said.

He added the county’s auditor also was consulted if there were any concerns about whether a proposed project would meet the criteria to be included in the spending package. Additionally, expenses that exceeded the administrative threshold were presented to the Henry County Board of Supervisors for approval.

That work is now done, and “it’s all going to be spent by Dec. 30,” Wagoner said.

The county is waiting on arrivals of some computers, temperature monitors for the courthouse, some PPE, and for teleconference equipment to be installed at the courthouse, he said, and added “there is $943,000 outstanding right now, but it all should be spent” by Dec. 30.

Included in a detailed list of expenses is the purchase of “an ambulance for the public safety staff that costs around $250,000. It is supposed to be delivered on Dec. 14.”

Funds also were used to buy “PAPRs (Powered Air-Purifying Respirators) for public safety and law enforcement personnel to help protect them against COVID-19,” he said.

As of Sept. 30, $24,727.50 was spent on personnel diverted for a different use, Wagoner said, and explained “these are the janitors that we have diverted solely for COVID. They were not hazard duty positions, but we’re charging their salaries to COVID because there’s two of them. That’s all they do is to make sure the common areas are clean and sanitized on a regular basis. We charged the actual hours they were dedicated to doing this,” to the CARES Act funds.

He added that $119,540.12 was spent on economic support that was not for small businesses, housing, or food assistance, with funds given to the United Way to help parents with childcare, and to Social Services, to help residents with utility payments.

Wagoner added that as of Sept. 30, “$32,000 was given to help with utility assistance.”

He said $3,089,314.74 was used for the payroll for public safety. We paid the “county public safety staff and county sheriff’s office” with these funds, he said.

Hazard pay was also given to all sworn law enforcement personnel, “those who wear the badge” and all public safety personnel, excluding janitors and secretaries.

The “911 telecommunicators, by the CARES Act, were permitted to be included in that category, so they also got the hazard pay. However, we cost share their salaries with the City of Martinsville, so they only go the county’s share. The city didn’t participate in giving 911 employees hazard pay,” Wagoner said, adding the hazard pay was $3 per hour from Mar. 15 to Aug. 31.