<div><figure id="attachment_68573" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-68573" style="width: 482px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-68573" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/henry-bass-new-chamber-chair.jpg" alt="" width="482" height="675" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/henry-bass-new-chamber-chair.jpg 482w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/henry-bass-new-chamber-chair-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/henry-bass-new-chamber-chair-360x504.jpg 360w" sizes="(max-width: 482px) 100vw, 482px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-68573" class="wp-caption-text">New Montgomery Chamber board chair Henry Bass<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Henry Bass, owner of Automation Creations, Inc., a custom software development and website automation company, is the 2021 board chair for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Aaron Harris-Kirby.<\/p>\n<p>In a statement to the chamber members, Bass said, \u201cI will be working with some incredibly talented business leaders to keep your chamber relevant to your needs. I hope many of you joined us for the live streaming of the 2020 annual meeting, which was a fantastic way to end 2020 and to celebrate a very challenging year.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI have chosen the theme \u2018Accelerate\u2019 as our mantra this year. I say we accelerate health and well-being through vaccinations to move into a new normal. Until then, we can accelerate health through our continued support of mask wearing accelerating positive business growth. We have several committees that I encourage you to become more involved with for engagement in the community.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur Infrastructure Committee will identify new and upcoming projects that impact the businesses and the infrastructure necessary for our growing community.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur Talent and Education Committee will improve the talent pool in our community through early childhood education, schools, higher education, employee development and programs such as our 40 Under 40 recognition, Best Places to Work Recognition and our Leadership in Changing Times Conference.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur Business Resource Committee encourages support for the local economy through our Buy Local campaign #MyFootprint, Minority Business Accelerator programming, the Women\u2019s Leadership Conference, CASE (Chamber Accelerating Sales Executives) and other programming that supports business education.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur Legislative Committee focuses on keeping you informed of policy or potential legislative changes relevant to businesses. This year we are providing a new way to track key bills that can impact your business. Be on the lookout for an announcement on social media later this week. This committee works with the membership and develops the legislative agenda presented to legislators at the federal, state and local government levels.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis is your chamber, and your board wants to accelerate our business community\u2019s strength and grow your business. Join a committee and attend a program such as our Jan. 21 event at which Mauricio Velasquez will discuss how to create a more diverse workplace.<\/p>\n<p>Join us for being a change agent for diversity and inclusion in business.\u201d<\/p><\/div>