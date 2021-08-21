PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) \u2014 Parts of the Northeast could begin to feel the effects of\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/environment-and-nature-hurricanes-e254e135cc70c6eb62c51f9bca740059">Tropical Storm Henri<\/a>\u00a0as soon as late Saturday, as the system that is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the day barrels toward the region.\r\n\r\nForecasters said Henri was expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the hurricane center said could be on New York\u2019s Long Island or in southern New England \u2014 most likely Connecticut.\r\n\r\nStorm surge and the tide could cause high water in coastal New England as Henri moves inland, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.\r\n\r\nHenri was veering a bit further west than originally expected, and if that track holds, it would have eastern Long Island in its bullseye rather than New England, which hasn't taken a direct hit from a hurricane since\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/environment-and-nature-hurricanes-f2379c613c2a6da4cf13575bf3ab4d13">Hurricane Bob in 1991<\/a>, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.\r\n\r\nNew York hasn\u2019t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/e223271b5feb4b91ad0ff5e8fcd69eb6">Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc<\/a>\u00a0in 2012.\r\n\r\nRegardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.\r\n\r\nMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri hits, and those who planned to start vacations there to delay their plans.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe don\u2019t want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nHenri was centered Saturday morning about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 525 miles (845 kilometers) south of Montauk Point, New York. It was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph (110 kph), and was moving north-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph).\r\n\r\nGov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to \u201cshelter in place\u201d from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis storm is extremely worrisome,\u201d said Michael Finkelstein, police chief and emergency management director in East Lyme, Connecticut. \u201cWe haven\u2019t been down this road in quite a while and there\u2019s no doubt that we and the rest of New England would have some real difficulties with a direct hit from a hurricane.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe hurricane center storm surge between 3 and 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) was possible with Henri from Flushing, New York, to Chatham, Massachusetts; and for parts of the North Shore and South Shore of Long Island.\r\n\r\nRainfall between 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) was expected Sunday through Monday over the Northeast.\r\n\r\nThe weather service warned of the potential for damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding from Henri, and officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that people could lose power for a week or even longer. Authorities urged people to secure their boats, fuel up their vehicles and stock up on canned goods.\r\n\r\nNew York state park officials were building a wall of sand along the boardwalk at Jones Beach to protect it against surging tides, said George Gorman, the regional director for state parks on Long Island. The wall was being built with equipment procured in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, which caused substantial damage to beaches that took months to reopen, he said.\r\n\r\nCampgrounds were expected to be closed starting Saturday afternoon and remain off limits until Tuesday.\r\n\r\nAt Safe Harbor Marina in coastal Plymouth, Massachusetts, Steve Berlo was among the many boaters having their vessels pulled out of the water ahead of the storm.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s rare, but when it happens, you want to be sure you\u2019re ready,\u201d said Berlo, 54. \u201cGot to protect our second home.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn the Hamptons, the celebrity playground on Long Island\u2019s east end, officials warned of dangerous rip currents and flooding that\u2019s likely to turn streets, like mansion-lined Dune Road on the Atlantic coast, into lagoons.\r\n\r\nRyan Murphy, the emergency management administrator for the Town of Southampton, said that while the storm\u2019s track continues to evolve, \u201cwe have to plan as if it\u2019s going to be like a Category 1 hurricane that would be hitting us.\u201d\r\n\r\n___\r\n\r\nEaton-Robb reported from Columbia, Connecticut. Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York, Tom Foreman Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and William J. Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.