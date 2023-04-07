DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Hendrick Motorsports teams of points leader Alex Bowman and two-time winner William Byron were penalized by NASCAR for violations found in the Richmond post-race inspections.

NASCAR said Thursday that the teams of Bowman and Byron will lose 60 points and five playoff points apiece.

Bowman’s interim crew chief Greg Ives and Byron’s interim crew chief Brian Campe were suspended for two races starting after this week’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The two were also fined $75,000 each for what NASCAR said were modifications to the greenhouse — or center area — of the car.

Both were already filling in while Rudy Fugle (Byron’s crew chief) and Blake Harris (Bowman’s crew chief) served four-race suspensions for violations at Phoenix last month.

The two cars were taken to NASCAR’s R&D facility following Richmond, a race won by Hendrick driver Kyle Larson.

Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement it was reviewing the latest penalties and will determine its “next steps” after the completion of the Bristol race.

Byron won events at Las Vegas and Phoenix this season.

Bowman fell from first to seventh in the NASCAR points standings while Byron dropped 10 spots to 14th after the penalties.

A NASCAR spokesman confirmed the sanctioning body will start displaying confiscated illegal parts at races for all teams to see.

It’s not the first time this season Hendrick drivers have dealt with penalties. Three of its drivers in Bowman, Byron and past NASCAR champion Kyle Larson were docked 100 points and 10 playoff points each for violations at Phoenix. Those points were restored to the teams last week after Hendrick Motorsports won its appeal.

Hendrick Motorsports can appeal these penalties as well, per NASCAR rules.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports