Lewisburg-Helen Elizabeth Jones, 90, formerly of Charleston, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Helen was born Apr. 9, 1930, at Ronceverte to the late Jess Edward and Mary Ridgeway Jones.

Helen graduated from the Charleston General Nursing School and was a retired LPN for CAMC General Trauma Center with 39 years of service. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. Always sending cards for each event and was always putting others before herself. She will be greatly missed.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Smith, Louise Magnum, and Janice Welch; brother, Richard L. Jones; and special niece, Jane Brumfield.

Survivors include brother, Ralph Edward Jones and wife Lommie of Richmond, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Emory Hanna officiating. There will be no visitation

