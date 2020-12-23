<div><p id="E71" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E72"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42102 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/test_1608639556-300x190.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="190" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/test_1608639556-300x190.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/test_1608639556-1024x649.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/test_1608639556-768x487.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/test_1608639556.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">The Virginia Board of Education will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. to solicit comments on the proposed\u00a0World Language Standards of Learning. The\u00a0World Language Standards of Learning\u00a0identify the essential content, processes, and skills for language learning. The proposed revised standards are available on the Virginia Department of Education\u2019s\u00a0<\/span><a id="E73" href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDEsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMDEyMTguMzIyNDExOTEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy5kb2UudmlyZ2luaWEuZ292L3Rlc3Rpbmcvc29sL3N0YW5kYXJkc19kb2NzL2ZvcmVpZ25fbGFuZ3VhZ2UvaW5kZXguc2h0bWwifQ.Z_j1US7I82CaPZH_AYkvM31EfM4mHuPXz-7kEcypXlI\/s\/1086403325\/br\/92107963829-l" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span id="E74" class="qowt-stl-Hyperlink">World Language Standards of Learning\u00a0<\/span><\/a><span id="E75">website.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E76" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E77">The virtual public hearing will be livestreamed on the\u00a0<\/span><a id="E78" href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.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.Cb280fdzvK6mG-ws4474iw3ve1YxiDmVblfE7Ns1sXA\/s\/1086403325\/br\/92107963829-l" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span id="E79" class="qowt-stl-Hyperlink">VDOE YouTube Channel<\/span><\/a><span id="E80">. Members of the public who wish to speak must register at\u00a0<\/span><a id="E81" href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDMsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMDEyMTguMzIyNDExOTEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL2RvZS12aXJnaW5pYS1nb3Yuem9vbS51cy9tZWV0aW5nL3JlZ2lzdGVyL3RaSXFmLXFvcVRrckhORzNQYVF1WXlOZjdmeHpWT19DUzhkdiJ9.hIgctlSRzIrYBW8SDLbP0vnIIpkBORWrpeOly4x2VFw\/s\/1086403325\/br\/92107963829-l" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span id="E82" class="qowt-stl-Hyperlink">https:\/\/doe-virginia-gov.zoom.us\/meeting\/register\/tZIqf-qoqTkrHNG3PaQuYyNf7fxzVO_CS8dv<\/span><\/a><span id="E83">. Speaker remarks should be limited to three minutes.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E84"><span id="E85">For additional information about the proposed\u00a0revisions, contact Dr. Lisa Harris, Specialist for World <\/span><span id="E87">Language<\/span><span id="E89"> and International Education, at\u00a0<\/span><a id="E90" href="mailto:Lisa.Harris@doe.virginia.gov" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span id="E91" class="qowt-stl-Hyperlink">Lisa.Harris@doe.virginia.gov<\/span><\/a><span id="E92">\u00a0or (804) 225-3666.<\/span><\/p><\/div>